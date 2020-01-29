‘Cat urine smell’ lingers in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve noticed a foul odor in the air, you aren’t alone.

Recently, social media has been full of complaints over a continuing stench similar to cat urine. In July 2019, we learned the smell had been linked to Fortron Industries on Highway 421 in New Hanover County.

The company was ordered to correct the problem months ago, and records from Fortron show it already has completed two projects to that end. Three additional projects are slated for August.

In December, the company released this statement:

“We continue to conduct comprehensive evaluations of the site to determine if there is an emission source that hasn’t been identified. If an emission source is identified, we immediately address the issue. This remains a top priority for our team at the Fortron facility in Wilmington. All of these improvement projects are defined in the MFC Determination filing that we submitted to the NCDAQ, and we continue to fully cooperate with the NCDAQ.”

If you notice the smell, you can contact the Department of Environmental Quality at (910) 796-7215.