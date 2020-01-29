Coach K remembers Kobe, berates fans as Duke beats Pitt

DURHAM, NC (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as No. 9 Duke beat Pittsburgh 79-67 on a night when both teams honored Kobe Bryant during a pregame ceremony at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The somber opening gave way to a testy battle on the court that included an eruption by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski — in the direction of his own fans.

The Hall of Fame coach was angered by the Cameron Crazies directing a playful chant at Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel.

Krzyzewski came across the court to scold the fans for chanting at the opposing coach.