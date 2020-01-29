Deputies find body of missing boater in Lumber River

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a missing boater has been found in the Lumber River.

The man is identified as Charles B. Williamson, 40, of Chadbourn.

- Advertisement -

On Friday, a family member contacted the sheriff’s office that Williamson left to go on a boating/fishing trip to the Lumber River, but never came home.

1 of 8

CCSO launched an investigation and began searching the Lumber River by land, water, and air.

On Sunday, Williamson’s boat was located overturned in Lumber River near the South Carolina state line, but Williamson was not found with his boat.

Related Article: Two men injured in Columbus County shooting

The search continued Monday.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, Williamson’s body was located in the Lumber River on the SC state line near Fair Bluff.

No foul play is suspected.