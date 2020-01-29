Former union president pleads guilty to money charges

BLADENBORO, NC (AP) — The former president of the union representing workers at the massive Smithfield Foods plant in eastern North Carolina has pleaded guilty to helping embezzle more than $200,000 of the local chapter’s money.

U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon says in a news release that Keith Ludlum of Bladenboro pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy and embezzlement charges.

- Advertisement -

He could face up to 10 years in prison.

Last year, former union secretary-treasurer Terry Slaughter pleaded guilty to federal embezzlement charges and agreed to repay more than $60,000.