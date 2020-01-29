Small earthquake shakes central North Carolina Tuesday

GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) — The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.3 magnitude earthquake around the Forest Oaks and Pleasant Garden areas of Guilford County early Tuesday morning.

Before the official report, however, dozens of calls came into Guilford Metro dispatchers of people describing homes shaking or a large explosion.

“Is this an emergency call?” asked one dispatcher.

“I mean I don’t know, I’m a little shook though. I don’t know if somebody is like on the side of my house,” said the caller in response.

“It was some type of explosion that shook my house.”

