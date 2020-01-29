Laney Basketball picks up road sweep over West Brunswick

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)–There two close games on Tuesday in Shallotte, but at the end of the night it was the Laney Buccaneers picking up wins in both girls and boys action on the hardwood.

In the girls game, Regan Stewart scored 10 of her team-high 16 points in the third quarter to help the Buccaneers to a 52-40 win over the Trojans. Zymira Siler was stellar for West Brunswick in the loss finishing with a 16 point effort.

- Advertisement -

The boys game between the two schools was a tale of two halves. West Brunswick held the 14 point lead at the halftime break, but Laney outscored the Trojans 41-17 the rest of the way to pick up the huge 57-47 win. Justin Clayton played a huge factor in the comeback for the Buccaneers finishing with a season-high 20 points. Jadyn Parker was the games leading scorer for West Brunswick with 24 points.

Laney will now prepare for a big time road test against the New Hanover Wildcats on Friday night, while the Trojans will travel to Wilmington to face the Hoggard Vikings.