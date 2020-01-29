‘Mighty Ducks’ star arrested for meth, burglary

(ABC News) — Former child actor and star of “The Mighty Ducks” Shaun Weiss has been arrested after breaking into a car in a garage while under the influence of methamphetamine.

The incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 7 a.m. in Marysville, California, when a call was made to the Marysville Police Department by a man reporting that an unknown male was inside his garage that did not belong there and that a burglary was in progress.

- Advertisement -

“The homeowner said he was the only person that lived at this residence and no one had permission to be inside,” said the Marysville Police Department in a statement.

When officers arrived on scene they entered the garage and found a male located inside the homeowner’s vehicle after having allegedly forced entry into the car by shattering the passenger window.

“Officers noticed shattered glass on the ground and observed that the passenger window to the vehicle was broken. Officers ordered the male out of the vehicle and took him into custody,” said Marysville Police Department. The male was identified through his California Driver’s License as Shaun Weiss.”

Weiss, now 40-years-old, is most famously known for his role as Goldberg in the 1992 movie “The Mighty Ducks” but has many other screen credits to his name on television and in movies such as “The Cosby Show,” “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,””Boy Meets World,” Saved by the Bell: The New Class,”“Freaks and Geeks,” and the “King of Queens.”

Authorities said that he displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and informed them that he did not reside at the residence where he was discovered and that the car he was rifling through did not belong to him.

Weiss was apprehended without incident and taken into the Yuba County Jail and charged for being under the influence of methamphetamine and for residential burglary.

He is currently being held on $52,500 bail.