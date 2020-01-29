North Brunswick wrestling cruises past Hoggard in dual finale

LELAND,NC (WWAY)–The North Brunswick Scorpions picked up a dual win over Hoggard in MEC action on Tuesday night, 54-24. North Brunswick dominated the upper weights picking up four straight wins to secure the victory.
Below, is the full list of results from the dual.
|Weight
|Match Results
|
126
|
Dylan Ravine (North Brunswick) over Unknown (For.)
|
6
|
0
|
132
|
Joshua Cathey (Hoggard) over Ben Hansen (North Brunswick) (Fall 0:44)
|
0
|
6
|
138
|
Aidan Bush (North Brunswick) over Unknown (For.)
|
6
|
0
|
145
|
Nolan Savard (Hoggard) over Keith Simmons (North Brunswick) (Fall 4:23)
|
0
|
6
|
152
|
Yoel Del Rio (North Brunswick) over henrey heitman (Hoggard) (TF 16-1 2:18)
|
5
|
0
|
160
|
Tyllin Walker (North Brunswick) over Julio Lina-Romano (Hoggard) (Fall 3:08)
|
6
|
0
|
170
|
Neil Phillips (Hoggard) over Unknown (For.)
|
0
|
6
|
182
|
Tristan Marks (North Brunswick) over legend Hands (Hoggard) (Fall 1:53)
|
6
|
0
|
195
|
Bryan Aragao (North Brunswick) over Tyree Coggins (Hoggard) (MD 11-0)
|
4
|
0
|
220
|
Cameron Gurkin (North Brunswick) over Charlie Lovera-Nava (Hoggard) (Fall 2:39)
|
6
|
0
|
285
|
Andrew Allen (North Brunswick) over David Corwin (Hoggard) (UTB 5-4)
|
3
|
0
|
106
|
Oscar Limon-Zarzosa (Hoggard) over Chase Phillips (North Brunswick) (Fall 3:00)
|
0
|
6
|
113
|
Joey Panas (North Brunswick) over Unknown (For.)
|
6
|
0
|
120
|
Malik Law (North Brunswick) over Unknown (For.)
|
6
|
0
|
Team Score:
|
54
|
24