North Brunswick wrestling cruises past Hoggard in dual finale

By
Tanner Barth
-
0
North Brunswick Yoel Del Rio picking up back points at 145 lbs. on Wednesday night against Hoggard's Henry Heitman . (Photo: Tanner Barth, WWAY)

LELAND,NC (WWAY)–The North Brunswick Scorpions picked up a dual win over Hoggard in MEC action on Tuesday night, 54-24. North Brunswick dominated the upper weights picking up four straight wins to secure the victory.

Below, is the full list of results from the dual.

Weight Match Results
126
Dylan Ravine (North Brunswick) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
132
Joshua Cathey (Hoggard) over Ben Hansen (North Brunswick) (Fall 0:44)
0
6
138
Aidan Bush (North Brunswick) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
145
Nolan Savard (Hoggard) over Keith Simmons (North Brunswick) (Fall 4:23)
0
6
152
Yoel Del Rio (North Brunswick) over henrey heitman (Hoggard) (TF 16-1 2:18)
5
0
160
Tyllin Walker (North Brunswick) over Julio Lina-Romano (Hoggard) (Fall 3:08)
6
0
170
Neil Phillips (Hoggard) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
182
Tristan Marks (North Brunswick) over legend Hands (Hoggard) (Fall 1:53)
6
0
195
Bryan Aragao (North Brunswick) over Tyree Coggins (Hoggard) (MD 11-0)
4
0
220
Cameron Gurkin (North Brunswick) over Charlie Lovera-Nava (Hoggard) (Fall 2:39)
6
0
285
Andrew Allen (North Brunswick) over David Corwin (Hoggard) (UTB 5-4)
3
0
106
Oscar Limon-Zarzosa (Hoggard) over Chase Phillips (North Brunswick) (Fall 3:00)
0
6
113
Joey Panas (North Brunswick) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
120
Malik Law (North Brunswick) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
Team Score:
54
24

