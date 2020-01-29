North Carolina mom says son’s special education teacher ‘assaulted’ him

GARNER, NC (WTVD) — An investigation is underway at East Garner Middle School into a mother’s claim that her son’s special education teacher assaulted him.

The incident happened last Wednesday in the school’s pick-up/drop-off circle. Ryan Barner, a 12-year old boy with special needs came home with bruises and scratches that his mother, Renee Pickett, says he suffered at the hands of his teacher.

Pickett said the whole thing was caught on the school surveillance camera. And when she saw that tape today – she says she was even more disturbed.

“I feel like it’s assault, ” Pickett said. “Like why are you putting your hands on him? Because what I saw from the video, (Ryan) didn’t do anything.”

In a meeting Monday with the East Garner MS principal, Pickett was finally allowed to see the surveillance footage of the alleged assault on her son by his special education teacher.

