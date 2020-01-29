Paitin Fields’ family speaks on suspect, sexual assault accusations

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More than two years after a 5-year-old was killed, no one has been arrested in connection to the case.

Now, we are hearing from some of Paitin Fields’ family for the very first time in an interview that is only on WWAY.

- Advertisement -

Up until now, Paitin’s mother’s side of the family has not spoken on camera.

WWAY’s Hannah Patrick sat down with them to hear their side of the story.

According to detectives, Paitin’s uncle David Prevatte, and his parents Lisa and Dale Hunt took Paitin to Pender Memorial Hospital on November 13, 2017, with complaints of seizure and an altered mental status.

The autopsy later showed Paitin was strangled to death.

To this day, detectives say some of the family refuse to accept the autopsy results.

So WWAY asked Prevatte’s sister, Amber, what they think happened?

Amber: “I really don’t believe my brother did it. If he did, I would know deep down in my heart that he done it. I really would.”

Hannah: So the autopsy says strangulation and that she was sexually assaulted?”

Amber: “I mean that’s what it says, but honestly I don’t know. I’m not a medical examiner, so that I honestly don’t know.”

Hannah: “In the report, it does say that she was sexually assaulted?”

Amber: “I don’t believe that. She was born with birth marks. They are known as Mongolian spots.”

The only known suspect in the murder will be released from jail on separate charges today.

Documents reveal one of the family members who took Paitin to the hospital was David Wesley Prevatte, 21, who is a person of interest in her murder.

He is currently jailed for intimidating a witness and communicating threats to the lead detective on Paitin’s case, but will be released from jail Wednesday.

Coming up tonight on WWAY News, hear what else the family had to say about Paitin’s death, receiving death threats and why they are finally speaking out.