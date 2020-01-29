Part of Wilmington Music Festival postponed due to coronavirus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Concern about the coronavirus has spread as quickly as the virus itself and UNCW is taking measures to protect its students, faculty and staff.

The Wilmington Music Festival‘s International Piano Institute was scheduled to begin on campus next week.

- Advertisement -

Faculty and students were being flown in from Shaanxi, China. Shaanxi is the province neighboring Wuhan, where the virus originated.

The decision was made to postpone that part of the festival by the university and the board of directors for the festival.

“We think the safety of the community comes first and it was also better for the students and their families,” Festival Artistic Director Aza Sydykov said.

Festival President Nikoleta Rallis and Sydykov say they are now planning to postpone the piano institute to summer.

“We are communicating that with UNCW and we hope we will bring this program in August,” Sydykov said.

The Chinese visitors had not left for America yet and were given vouchers to use at a later time.

Meanwhile, infectious disease specialist Dr. Paul Kamitsuka says we should be aware, but not too worried about the virus here.

“Flu is far more of a risk to all of us here in Wilmington than the coronavirus,” Dr. Kamitsuka said.

So, what’s the bottom line?

“If you have not traveled to China and have not had contact with someone else who has come back from China recently then your risk should be very low.”

The Wilmington Music Festival’s main stage events will continue as scheduled at UNCW’s Beckwith Recital Hall.

As for protecting yourself this flu season, continue taking precautions such as thoroughly washing your hands.