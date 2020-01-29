Port City Track Club honored at NC Track & Field Banquet

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WWAY)–This past weekend the Port City Track Club was honored with three awards at the North Carolina USA Track & Field banquet in Winston-Salem.

Tamika Newsome Brown the co-founder of Port City Track was awarded the Youth Track Coach of Year award. JC Smith, who runs in the Open Division was named the Male Open Athlete of the year. The Port City Youth Track Club brought home the prestigious North Carolina USATF Youth Track Club of the Year honor.

- Advertisement -

“It’s always good for our athletes to see what hard work can do,”said Port City Track coach Roderick Bell.

The Port City Track Club will be competing in March for the Indoor Championship.