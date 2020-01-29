Rape crisis center raising awareness after local teacher arrested for sex crimes against students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local rape crisis center is trying to educate kids in schools about what is and is not appropriate behavior after a Roland Grise Middle School band teacher was arrested on 12 sex crime charges, including some involving students.

Peter Frank was arrested Monday on child sex crimes, making him the third New Hanover County employee to face these types of charges in less than two years.

- Advertisement -

“We want to get ahead of what’s happening,” says Chelsea Croom of the Coastal Horizons Rape Crisis Center. “We want parents to talk to their kids starting from a very young age so that as they grow up, they know that they can trust their parent, and they know that they can talk with their parent.”

Croom says they have several programs aimed at educating students about appropriate behavior at school.

“It’s teaching kids boundaries,” she says, “and it’s also teaching them who can they trust within their school system, within their school, who can they tell if something has happened or if they’re uncomfortable. It also talks about bullying and what flirting looks like, what is flirting versus hurting.”

Frank first appeared in court Tuesday, facing 12 felony charges, six indecent liberties with a child and six indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.

Police say these incidents happened between 2003 and 2019 involving six victims.

To read the news release from the New Hanover County Board of Education, click here.

If you’ve ever been a victim of sexual misconduct, the Rape Crisis Center offers free therapy.

If you have any information related to Peter Frank, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.