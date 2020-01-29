Remember this? Wintry mix falls across Cape Fear six years ago

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We haven’t see any snowflakes fly yet this winter, but that wasn’t the case back in 2014. Wednesday is the 6th anniversary of a pretty memorable winter storm in the Cape Fear.

A combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain fell and some areas saw as much as 2 to 4 inches of accumulation.

It provided a lot of fun for locals, but also some travel headaches.

Icy roads caused schools and businesses to be closed for several days after the storm.

The New Hanover County 911 center reported 58 injuries due to people falling on the ice.

The officially tally for Wilmington was 1.8 inches of the white stuff.