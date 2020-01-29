Researchers: Southeastern coast is ‘a winter hot spot’ for sharks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Researchers say the southeastern coast is a “a winter hot spot” for sharks, so it should come as no surprise that several great whites are showing up off the Carolina coast.

Eight great whites have been recorded off the North Carolina and South Carolina coast during the month of January.

- Advertisement -

Ocearch is a website of scientists that collects data on sea life. The group tags the sharks with GPS trackers that “ping” each time they surface.

Ocean temperatures off our coast create a great place for sharks to travel.

They migrate up and down the United States coastline including just off our coast.

Related Article: Anonymous donors give car to young woman raising 5 siblings

A North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher spokesperson says sharks are always migrating and follow different size fish as they travel.

Different species normally migrate between April and October.