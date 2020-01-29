Restaurant honors ‘Good Samaritan’ who helped stop abduction

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man who a couple says saved their 8-year-old daughter from being kidnapped has been honored with free food for a year at the restaurant where he helped prevent the abduction.

News outlets report North Carolina A&T graduate student Cody Byrd received the “Good Citizen Award” at a ceremony presented by Biscuitville on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

According to news outlets and police, Byrd was dining at the Greensboro location on Dec. 27 when he noticed a man try to grab the child near the bathrooms.

Byrd confronted the suspect and he let the girl go and ran away.

Greensboro police confirm that photos Byrd captured helped them arrest 55-year-old Timothy Jon Fry.