VIDEO: Man lights joint in front of judge during court

LEBANON, TN (WKRN) — A contempt of court charge landed a man in a Tennessee jail for 10 days.

What did he do? He pulled out a joint and lit up in front of the judge and a packed courtroom.

The unusual violation committed by Spencer Boston was caught on video from General Sessions Court Monday, Jan. 27.

Boston, 20, was in court on a marijuana citation. He was standing at the podium before Judge Haywood Barry. The two discussed the case briefly, then the judge looked down.

That’s when the 20-year-old reached into his coat pocket, pulled out a joint, struck a match and lit up. He puffed on the joint, then turned to the packed audience and said, “the people deserve better.”

Court officers say many laughed out loud.

