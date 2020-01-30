$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Check your tickets! Although it wasn’t the jackpot, someone in the Cape Fear won big in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

North Carolina Education Lottery says a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington.

Check those #Powerball tickets folks! Three lucky players won big in last night’s drawing. A ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Hickory and two tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in Candler and Wilmington. Congrats to the winners! #NCLottery pic.twitter.com/NWNYbqPMHB — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) January 30, 2020

- Advertisement -

One lucky ticket sold in Florida matched all six numbers in the Powerball, according to lottery officials.

That ticket ended up being worth $396.9 million, up from the estimated $394 million before the drawing, according to the Powerball website. The winner will have an option to take a cash payment of $274.6 million instead of the annuity.

Related Article: Brunswick County elementary school teacher named NC School Hero

The winning numbers drawn Jan. 29 were: 9 – 12 – 15 – 31 – 60 and Powerball 2. The Powerplay was 2x.