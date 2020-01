WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — “The Outstanding Customer Service Blog” released its list of top 10 customer service stories and number one came from WWAY.

The blog named the story about Chick-fil-A worker Jeremiah Murrill as the top story and a new reason to visit Wilmington.

They say the story is special because Jeremiah offered the same service to every customer.

The video of him that appeared last month has more than a half of million likes on Facebook.