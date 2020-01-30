Cat fight continues in Brunswick County over handwritten will

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A legal battle over a handwritten will continues in Brunswick County.

Margaret Taylor died last February, leaving 13 cats and her estate to Paws-Ability, a non-profit animal welfare group.

Now, they have been removed and replace as executor of the estate.

Paws-Ability President Janie Withers says the newly-named executor is a lawyer who will not reimburse them for the legal fees they faced fighting for the estate, leaving the non-profit out lots of money.

Withers says the lawyer is also denying Cat Tails, the organization Taylor wanted to care for her cats, and the expenses they have faced for the past 11 months.

Withers said thanks to donor they will file another appeal to fight for the estate and expenses needed to care for Taylor’s cats.