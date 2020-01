WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A convicted sex offender in New Hanover County was found guilty Thursday of child abuse.

Torrey Grady was charged with felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

A spokeswoman with the District Attorney’s office says the 7-year-old victim was burned with hot water in January 2018.

In 2013, Grady was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring 24 hours a day, but he challenged that order in the Supreme Court.

Grady will serve five to seven years in prison.