Do masks offer protection from new virus? It depends

SEATTLE, WA (AP) — Face masks are in short supply in parts of the world as people try to stop the spread of a new virus from China.

Health officials recommend strap-on medical masks for people being evaluated for the new virus, their household members and caregivers.

- Advertisement -

Masks can block large droplets from sneezes and coughs, and that’s how viruses spread from person to person.

They also can stop people from touching their own mouths and noses, another way to stop germs.

Experts say the best way to avoid getting sick from any virus is washing hands with soap and water.