Florida man mistakenly pumps gas onto the deck of his boat

ORLANDO, FL (AP) — Mistakenly inserting a fuel nozzle into a fishing pole slot, fire rescue officials say a Florida man pumped $60 worth of gasoline onto the deck of his boat and the ground of an Orlando area gas station.

Orange County Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jackles says the incident happened Monday at a 7-Eleven station.

The gas poured onto the deck of the 24-foot boat.

He quit pumping when he realized his mistake.

He called fire officials who cleaned up the mess.

Jachles says it was a level 3 hazmat situation.