Full Court Press Team of the Week: Laney Boys Basketball

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The Laney boys basketball team started conference play with a 1-3 record. Instead of hanging their heads, they changed their mentality to focusing on getting into the state playoffs. That mentality changed must have worked, the Buccaneers are riding a six game winning streak as our Full Court Press Team of the Week.

“Probably the last four or five games the ball just finally started to go in for us,”said Laney head coach Eric Davis. “It really helped us in all areas and I feel like were in a good spot right now.”

- Advertisement -

The Buccaneers are starting to click both offensively and defensively. During their six game win streak Laney has been outscoring their opponents by over 17 points per game. They say some of their recent success has come from not dwelling on losses or wins for that matter. It’s onto the next one for Coach Davis’ squad.

“We have a rule once 12 o’clock hits we are onto the next game no matter if we won or lost,”says Buccaneer senior Demarcus McLaurin. “We can’t really think about the previous game and I think that’s really helped us.”

This Laney team is loaded with 11 upperclassmen on the roster. A handful of those upperclassmen had to miss out on the post season last year due to an on the court incident, making them even hungrier to return to the playoffs in 2020.

Related Article: Sharks come up just short against Morehead City

“Last year it was a bitter sweet,”said Laney senior Reece Edwards. “We ended the season on a win, but obviously we wanted to go to the playoffs. I think this year we have a good chance to do just that.”

The road won’t be easy for the Bucs. They are sitting in third place in the MEC standings with games against conference leading New Hanover and Hoggard next on the schedule. Laney does though control their own destiny going forward, but as it always does, it will come down to execution on game day.

“At this point in the year you know what other teams are going to do,”says Davis. “So, now it boils down to watching film and coming out and executing the game plan.”

Laney will hit the road to take on New Hanover Friday night at Brogden Hall. The first time the two teams met this season it was the Wildcats coming out with the 50-44 win back on January 3rd.