Hampstead man faces nearly 30 drug charges

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man faces numerous drug charges after he allegedly sold heroin and prescription pills in the Hampstead area.

On Tuesday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit arrested 62-year-old Louis Charles Webb Jr.

According to PCSO, deputies searched Webb’s home in Hampstead and found Oxycodone prescription medication.

Detectives had been investigating Webb over the past several months for the illegally selling of Heroin and opiate based prescription pain medications, PCSO says.

Webb is charged with 29 drug charges including possession of heroin, trafficking heroin/opium/opiates, and more.

Webb was placed in the custody of the Pender County Jail initially under no bond. Later a bond was set in the amount of $1,000,000 in relation to the trafficking charges and an additional $150,000 for remaining charges.