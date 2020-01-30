Local pawn shop donates 100 instruments, $2K to middle school

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A school in New Hanover County just received a big donation for their music department.

Noble Middle School got 100 instruments and $2,000 from National Pawn and Bob Moulton Wednesday morning.

This is the 8th year for these donations to local schools in North Carolina.

The move comes after budget cuts and teacher shortages, which led to music and art programs in New Hanover County schools lacking the support needed for students.

Noble Middle Band Instructor Patti Knauf says for some of the students, band is the reason they come to school.