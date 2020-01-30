Moment of unity during Charlotte protests highlighted in Budweiser Super Bowl ad

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — The intense images of uptown Charlotte from September 2016 are forever etched in the minds of Charlotteans.
Protests over the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer turned violent, damaging businesses and vehicles.
“I got a little bit of an uneasy feeling that this might be pretty big,” said former CMPD officer Tyler Klemas.
He stayed late and worked on his patrol bike when thousands took to the streets as frustrations mounted between protesters and the police department.
The former officer said he felt relief after he saw the now-viral photo of Sgt. Chris Frunzi and peace activist Ken Nwadike hugging — as officers in riot gear looked on.
“The picture itself shows that humanity can come together no matter what,” Klemas said.
