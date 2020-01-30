NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher hosting Sensory Day in February

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is getting ready to host a day designed just for children and adults with disabilities.

Sensory Day is an annual event at the aquarium designed for individuals with disabilities to enjoy the aquarium in a more inclusive way, as well as to promote awareness to visitors.

On Sensory Day, the aquarium adjusts to be more well suited for individuals with sensory needs. Lighting, noises, programming, and activities will be adjusted. Also, activities and programs will be offered throughout the day including quiet dive programs, sensory activities like bubble stations and water beads. Calm spaces will also be available for guests who may need them.

Local organizations who support individuals with disabilities will be at the aquarium on Sensory Day as well, to support our guests with disabilities and share information.

The aquarium is currently partnered with KultureCity, which is an organization that helps facilities like ours become more inclusive. This means the aquarium has Sensory Bags our guests can check out when they arrive. The Sensory Bags include headphones, a feelings thermometer, as well as fidget toys. The aquarium provides KultureCity training to our staff and volunteers to be more comfortable and aware of our guests’ sensory needs.

Sensory Day is Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sensory Day is included with aquarium admission. General admission to the aquarium is currently reduced $3 while the conservatory building is closed for repairs and renovations.