NCHSAA votes “No” on membership bylaw changes

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WWAY)–High School officials across the Cape Fear confirmed to WWAY on Thursday morning that the North Carolina High School Athletic Association voted no on proposed amendments to the bylaws regarding athletics.

The first proposal that was voted down would’ve allowed the state to change the number of classifications from the current four classes to possibly five or six.

The second failed proposal to the bylaws would have had made the realignment of schools an annual process. Right now, the realignment process is completed every four school years.

Neither proposal received 3/4 Yes votes in the total number of ballots that were sent out.

In a release sent out to the member schools, the NCHSAA says more analysis of the voting results will be shared with the membership at the annual meeting on April 30th.