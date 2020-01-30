North Carolina college quarterback paralyzed after shooting

SALISBURY, NC (AP) — A quarterback at a North Carolina college was paralyzed after a shooting in which at least six people were wounded at a restaurant.

Salisbury police spokesman Greg Beam told news outlets that Livingstone College junior Ryan Williams of Jacksonville, Florida, was among the victims shot at a Salisbury restaurant early Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Three other Livingstone students were wounded, and two of them were identified as Williams’ teammates.

Three students from nearby Catawba College were also injured. Investigators say the shooting took place during a party, but have not determined a motive.