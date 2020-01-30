Raleigh-Durham airport staffer charged with ‘secret peeping’

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials say an employee has been charged with secret peeping after authorities were tipped off about “potential illegal activity” at the airport.

News outlets report that 30-year-old Brennan Stevenson was arrested Wednesday by Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority law enforcement.

Officials told WRAL-TV that he has since been removed from his position as a contract compliance officer and is not allowed on airport property.

Police say Stevenson is charged with the felonies of possessing and disseminating an image obtained through secret peeping.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.