Retirement reception held for WPD Chief Ralph Evangelous

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the end of an era in the City of Wilmington. After more than 15 years of service to the Port City, Police Chief Ralph Evangelous is passing the torch.

The chief’s retirement was celebrated with a ceremony Thursday afternoon at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station.

Speakers included Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon, District Attorney Ben David, and a surprise appearance from Evangelous’ old partner in Los Angeles more than 30 years ago.

At the end, the chief reflected on his time serving Wilmington. His retirement will be official on Saturday and current Assistant Chief Donny Williams will take over his position.