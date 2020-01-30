Score a touchdown with these Super Bowl snack ideas!

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Game day is sure to be a winner at your house with snack ideas from Matt Piccinin.

He is the co-founder of Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar and knows how to keep crowds happy.

- Advertisement -

Piccinin says when it comes to a party you should keep the snacks simple. He suggests oysters in any form. “Raw, steamed, or even grilled,” Piccinin says, “are a good way to get people involved in food.”

He also suggests Cape Fear Nachos made with grilled shrimp or cold crab dip to feed your football fans.

For the Cape Fear Nachos build your plate with tortilla chips, queso, lettuce, diced tomato and red onion. Then top with grilled shrimp, jalapeno and green onion. Piccinin says be prepared to make a lot of this!