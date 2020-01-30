Suspect in 5-year-old’s murder released from prison

(WWAY) – The suspect in the murder of 5-year-old Paitin Fields has been released from prison.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, David Prevatte was released from Polk Correctional Institution on Wednesday, January 29th. In June 2018, The Pender County Sheriff’s Office named Prevatte as a suspect in the murder of his niece, 5-year-old Paitin Fields, and charged him with communicating threats to the lead detective on Fields’ case.

- Advertisement -

The detective on the case said there are no new updates. If you have any information that could help, please contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.