City, county to consider ‘major change’ to Wave after $700K loan request

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New leadership could be coming to Wave Transit.

At their meetings on Monday and Tuesday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners and Wilmington City Council will propose “major changes.”

The move is in response to Wave’s recent request for $700,000 in additional funding after their anticipated state and federal funds were delayed.

WAVE has notified the city that they would have to suspend operations as soon as Feb. 15 without the loan.

Next week, the city and county will consider an amendment proposing the existing 11-member Cape Fear Transportation Authority Board be dissolved and replaced by city and county staff.

The new board would remain in place while the city and county conduct a review of Wave’s current operations.

Proposed members of new Public Transportation Authority :

New Hanover County Manager

City of Wilmington Manager

City of Wilmington Attorney

New Hanover County Deputy Attorney

City of Wilmington Finance Director

New Hanover County Finance Director

Executive Director of the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization

As for the requested loan, the vote Tuesday would also be for a proposed $400,000 loan to be paid back by June 30. If it is not repaid by then, the city would have the option to withhold funding allocated for next year’s budget.

If approved, the new board would hold its first meeting on Feb. 10 at noon at WAVE’s Forden Station, located at 505 Cando Street.