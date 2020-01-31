Fallen soldier’s family thanks community for support

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the community mourns the loss of a soldier from Wilmington, the family has released a statement to share gratitude for the recent support.

Spc. Antonio Moore was deployed in Syria when he was killed in a vehicle rollover accident.

The family has released this following statement:

“We would like to extend our family’s heartfelt gratitude for the community’s overwhelming support as we grieve the loss of our beloved son, brother, grandson and friend. Tony was larger than life, full of love and proud to serve this country. We take comfort in knowing that he was doing what he loved along with the stories and pictures that have been shared from all of those that knew and loved him. The family is deeply appreciative of the continuous outpouring of love from the citizens of this community and ask all of those wishing to make a monetary donation to allow us time to establish a dedicated account in honor Antonio. Details of the established account will be provided at later time.”

A procession will be held Saturday in Wilmington. Moore’s viewing will be held Monday from 3-6 p.m. at Wilmington Funeral and Cremation.

His funeral will be at noon on Tuesday at Union Missionary Baptist Church.

On Monday, New Hanover County comissioners will consider a resolution honoring Army Spc. Moore and his family.