FLORENCE FUNDING: More than $5.5 million approved to New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved more than $5.5 million to reimburse New Hanover County for costs related to Hurricane Florence.

Funds reimburse expenses to operate four emergency operations centers that supported response efforts in New Hanover County. The reimbursement also covers costs for five shelters that accommodated displaced hurricane survivors.

Costs for this project cover expenses from Sept. 7, 2018 through Sept. 29, 2018.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

New Hanover County has been approved for a total of more than $24.5 million through the program to reimburse Hurricane Florence expenses.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

FEMA’s total share for this project is more than $4.1 million and the state’s share is more than $1.3 million.