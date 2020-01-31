Full Court Press: January 31, 2020

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The focus on Friday night across the Cape Fear was in Wilmington. The top four boys teams in the Mideastern Conference standings went head to head on the hardwood. Below, are the final scores from Friday night’s Full Court Press with WWAY Sports Director Tanner Barth and co-host Nate Faulk.
GIRLS
Laney 50 , New Hanover 48
West Brunswick 30 , Hoggard 58
Topsail 45 , South Brunswick 36
Ashley 63 , North Brunswick 28
West Bladen 40 , Whiteville 43
East Bladen 59 , Fairmont 35
East Columbus 24 , South Columbus 32
Pender 39 , Richlands 79
East Carteret 39 , Heide Trask 62
Coastal Christian 46 , Harrells Christian 34
Fayetteville Academy 23 , Cape Fear Academy 53
Greenville Christian 24 , Wilmington Christian 43
BOYS
Laney 57 , New Hanover 67
West Brunswick 50 , Hoggard 69
Topsail 42 , South Brunswick 43
Ashley 67 , North Brunswick 71
West Bladen 51 , Whiteville 69
East Bladen 42 , Fairmont 54
East Columbus 46 , South Columbus 60
Pender 96 , Richlands 69
East Carteret 88 , Heide Trask 63
Coastal Christian 48 , Harrells Christian 45
Fayetteville Academy 35 , Cape Fear Academy 50
Greenville Christian 58 , Wilmington Christian 66