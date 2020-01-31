Full Court Press: January 31, 2020

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The focus on Friday night across the Cape Fear was in Wilmington. The top four boys teams in the Mideastern Conference standings went head to head on the hardwood. Below, are the final scores from Friday night’s Full Court Press with WWAY Sports Director Tanner Barth and co-host Nate Faulk.

GIRLS

Laney 50 , New Hanover 48

West Brunswick 30 , Hoggard 58

Topsail 45 , South Brunswick 36

Ashley 63 , North Brunswick 28

West Bladen 40 , Whiteville 43

East Bladen 59 , Fairmont 35

East Columbus 24 , South Columbus 32

Pender 39 , Richlands 79

East Carteret 39 , Heide Trask 62

Coastal Christian 46 , Harrells Christian 34

Fayetteville Academy 23 , Cape Fear Academy 53

Greenville Christian 24 , Wilmington Christian 43

BOYS

Laney 57 , New Hanover 67

West Brunswick 50 , Hoggard 69

Topsail 42 , South Brunswick 43

Ashley 67 , North Brunswick 71

West Bladen 51 , Whiteville 69

East Bladen 42 , Fairmont 54

East Columbus 46 , South Columbus 60

Pender 96 , Richlands 69

East Carteret 88 , Heide Trask 63

Coastal Christian 48 , Harrells Christian 45

Fayetteville Academy 35 , Cape Fear Academy 50

Greenville Christian 58 , Wilmington Christian 66