Gas leak in Ogden causes major traffic delays

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Heads up, drivers! A portion of Market Street in Ogden is closed due to a gas leak.

According to Wilmington Fire Department, the leak is in the 7000 block of Market Street, just south of Cardinal Lanes Beach Bowl.

You are asked to avoid Market Street between Military Cutoff Road and the Ogden intersection. Wilmington Police Departments says north and sound-bound lanes are being affected by the leak.

The area will be closed for the remainder of the afternoon.

“If you usually take this route home, you’ll want to plan accordingly,” WPD tweeted.

