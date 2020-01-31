Girl travels across country just to give officers free hugs

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 10-year-old girl is making her way across the country to give “power hugs” to law enforcement officers.

She’s already been to 35 states within the past two years.

- Advertisement -

Friday she made a meaningful stop through the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Rosalyn Baldwin is her name, but she goes by Rosalyn Loves.

Rosalyn began this mission when she heard about officer involved shootings in Louisiana (where she lives), and in other states.

“You know when they got shot in Dallas and Mississippi? It kinda hurt,” Rosalyn said.

Rosalyn felt she needed to do something after she says she received a revelation from God, she and her family took to the road.

Along with her power hugs, she gives officers customized stickers, and knitted hearts, showing her appreciation.

“They’re not trying to hurt you. They’re trying to do the exact opposite. They’re trying to help us. They actually risk their lives everyday to help us,” Rosalyn expressed.

Officers across the country have heard about Rosalyn and her good deeds.

Lt. Jerry Brewer says the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was honored when they learned she was coming.

“In our line of duty we get a lot of negative things, so to get a phone call, and know that Rosalyn is coming, and know the story behind her, and know just how much a beacon of light she is, it just lifts your soul,” Rosalyn said.

Rosalyn plans to continue building connections with officers across all 50 states.

“I want to get as much time as I can with them.”

Rosalyn is home schooled. Her parents decided that it was the best option for her in order to continue traveling.