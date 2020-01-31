Judge to sentence Coast Guard officer accused of terror plot

GREENBELT, MD (AP) — A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and drafting a hit list of prominent Democrats and TV journalists awaits sentencing for his guilty plea to firearms and drug offenses.

Christopher Hasson faces a maximum of 31 years in prison when U.S. District Judge George Hazel sentences him on Friday.

Federal prosecutors have recommended a 25-year prison sentence for Hasson.

They have called him a domestic terrorist intent on carrying out mass killings. Defense attorneys urged Hazel to spare Hasson from a prison term.

Hasson’s lawyers accused prosecutors of fabricating a bogus narrative that he was planning a terrorist attack.

