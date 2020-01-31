Mom charged after child found naked, alone riding bike in street

GASTONIA, NC (WSOC) — Police have charged a mother following a shocking discovery early Thursday in Gastonia.
Someone called 911 after they found a 4-year-old boy alone in the middle of the night, with no clothes on.
That 911 caller spotted the boy around 12:30 a.m. on Union Road, near Betty Street. They told police he was alone, naked and riding a tricycle.
“I have a report of a little boy that turned in the middle of the road at Remedies (night club) with nothing — no clothes,” a dispatcher can be heard telling a police officer. “Can you check?”
Officers arrived within minutes and found the child riding his bike in the middle of the street.