Restaurant catered to volleyball community closes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) -The restaurant, Dig and Dive will close its doors.

The eight year old restaurant is family owned, and caters to the volleyball community, mostly.

- Advertisement -

The eatery gave people the chance to indulge in food and enjoy volleyball matches, making it a popular destination in the community.

Customer Marcie Cox says Dig and Dive was like her second home.

“I’ve been here since Courts and Sports. I feel like I really grew up here, and the family environment will be missed, but you know it’s still something that started, and it’s something that’s just going to carry out,” Cox said.

Avalon Apartments, which is located nearby will be expanding into the restaurant space.