South Carolina animal sanctuary seeking ‘piggy cuddlers’

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC (WIS) — An animal farm and sanctuary in Batesburg-Leesville is gaining national attention after it posted an ad on social media seeking “piggy cuddlers” to help socialize 100 rescue pigs.
Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary is home to a wide variety of rescue animals including donkeys, horses, cows, goats, ducks, and turkeys. But it’s the farm’s sea of pigs that’s getting the most attention.
The pigs were rescued after Kentucky officials found them at the home of a hoarder. According to Joshua Carpenter Costner, the farm’s director of operations, there were more than 500 pigs discovered malnourished and neglected on a small piece of private land.
“We thought maybe we can help and save 30 or 40,” Carpenter Costner said.
If the pigs weren’t rescued and removed from the property within three weeks, they would be euthanized. After a fundraising effort, Cotton Branch Farm was able to bring 225 pigs back to South Carolina to be socialized and adopted.