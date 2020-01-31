Trustees send letter of regret for student election actions

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Two East Carolina University trustees who tried to influence a student election said in a letter that they regret that their actions.

The University of North Carolina system released the letter from the trustees on Thursday, along with a transcript and recording of their conversation.

In the transcript, trustees Phil Lewis and Robbie Moore offer to assist the unidentified student financially but want their assistance kept confidential. Complaints have been filed about their actions.

The UNC Board of Governors could consider the matter when it meets later this month.