Verizon experiencing outage across most of North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Verizon wireless outage is affecting a large part of the state of North Carolina, including Wilmington, Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh.

Customers across the area are having issues with their cell phones, landlines and internet access.

- Advertisement -

According to website DownDetector.com, outage reports started to spike just after 9:30 a.m, with the largest number of reports coming from Greensboro.

It’s unclear what caused the outage or when Verizon expects service to resume.