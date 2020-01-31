VIDEO: Search for driver caught on camera striking officer in crosswalk

Authorities in South Carolina are trying to track the driver behind the wheel of a car seen on surveillance video striking a school crossing officer in a crosswalk.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says surveillance video shows the crossing officer had just finished crossing several children outside Charleston Charter School for Math and Science on Friday, Jan. 24, and was still in the crosswalk with her stop sign raised when a vehicle approached.



The sedan accelerated toward the crossing officer, who still had the right of way, and made contact with her. Instead of stopping, the car continued to push forward despite the crossing officer’s pleas to stop, brushing her as it went by and sped away.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

The small four-door sedan is believed to have paper tags. If you know anything about this car or the identity of its driver, call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Officials say this is the second time in as many weeks that a CCSO school crossing officer has been struck by a vehicle. A motorist was cited Jan. 16 after a crossing officer was struck by a vehicle on Wappoo Road in West Ashley and transported to a hospital.