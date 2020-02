RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — One person was injured in an early morning accidental apartment fire Saturday.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Red Clay Drive Saturday morning, according to Raleigh Fire Department.

13 units responded with around 40 firefighters at the scene. One person was transported with smoke inhalation.

