As hemp industry grows – advocates call for uniform regulation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s a $2 billion-a-year industry and it’s growing exponentially.

We’re talking about Cannabidiol products – which come from hemp. In North Carolina, the Department of Agriculture sees hemp as the next big cash crop. It’s a crop that both the state and advocates believe needs regulation.

- Advertisement -

It looks and smells like just marijuana, but the big difference between hemp and marijuana is THC. That causes frustration for law enforcement, but hemp has a crucial difference from its sister plant.

“Hemp has less than 0.3 percent of THC – which is the psychoactive element,” said Eric Stahl, the vice president of Hempelton, which owns The Hemp Farmacy stores.

That small amount of THC means hemp can’t get you high.

Related Article: Cape Fear Caniacs take Raleigh by storm

Currently, there are more than 1,250 registered hemp farmers in North Carolina.

Click here to read more.