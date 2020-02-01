Brexit: Day 1 brings talk of EU unity with trade talks ahead

(AP)- Britain’s first day outside the European Union passed without any obvious change but tough trade talks lie ahead. Brexit took effect with muted fanfare late Friday, but an 11-month transition period means the U.K. still is operating by the EU’s rules and practices.

France’s president posted a letter on Facebook on Saturday addressed to “dear British friends” that said his country never had “a desire for revenge or punishment” against the EU’s now-former member.

The leaders of 17 other EU countries said the reduced bloc of nations would remain united following a historic division. Britain is the first nation to leave the EU.